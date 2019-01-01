KP govt to explore tourism potential

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism, Archeology, Sports and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan on Monday said tribal districts have immense potential for tourism keeping in view presence of thousands of relics and holly sites of Buddah era and historic locations of British empire. He expressed these views during a visit to District Khyber here.

The minister said government was focusing on promotion of tourism, cultural and sporting activities in the tribal districts and for this purpose Safari train service would be started soon from Peshawar to Torkhum border, adding all these activities are meant to create job opportunities for youth in this region.

Share on: WhatsApp