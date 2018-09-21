KP govt to establish Tourism Promotion Authority: Atif

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced to establish tourism authority for its promotion in the province. This was stated by Senior Minister for Tourism, Sports and Heritage Atif Khan while talking to media here. The minister said that the authority was meant to promote tourism and generate revenue.

“The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and minister for tourism will oversee the authority” he said. Atif Khan said that local government and communication department will also be part of the authority to ensure infrastructure and cleanliness in tourist spots. “The authority will explore new sites besides, providing basic facilities to the existing sites”.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp