KP govt to establish 5 new TMAs

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has issued a notification for the establishment of 5 new tehsil municipal administrations in the province.

Commenting on the formation of new Tehsil Municipal Administrations, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government has said that the establishment of New Tehsil Municipal Administrations was aimed at providing best services to the people.

In this regard, a notification has also been issued on the special directive of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.