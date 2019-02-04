KP govt to enhance salaries of Levies, Khasadar force

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday decided to enhance salaries and other benefits of Levies and Khasadar force like regular police. According to an official statement in Peshawar, the salary of constable in Levies and Khasadar Force will be enhanced to Rs20,000 per month.

At the moment, each constable in both the forces was getting Rs18,000 as per month salary. They will also be entitled to hard area allowance. The personnel of Levies and Khasadar Force will get better health and education facilities for their children.

The family members of martyred Levies and Khasadar Force will receive more financial benefits under the special package being given to police force.

Share on: WhatsApp