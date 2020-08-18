KP govt to complete tenure

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure successfully.

Talking to APP here, he said the country was passing through a critical stage when the PTI came to power. Under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government had not only completed its two years but it had also overcome many problems, he added.

He said that corona pandemic had badly affected the world, including Pakistan, however, the PTI government effectively dealt the situation. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had visionary leadership qualities, therefore, he in time took initiative and launched the PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme under which more than 16 million people had been provided financial assistance as they were facing great deal of difficulties after closure of economic activities due to COVID-19.