KP govt to celebrate Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi

Staff Reporter Peshawar

The KP Government has decided to celebrate Ashra-e-Rehmat-Ul-Lil Aalameen (SAW) and Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) with religious fervour across the province.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Monday with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in the chair. It was also decided in the meeting to organize a Seerat conference at provincial level.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government as per instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would celebrate Ashra-e-Rehmat-Ul-Lil Aalameen in a befitting manner, and celebrations activities would be held at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level in this regard.

He further said that the provincial government had chalked out a comprehensive plan of the activities to this end, and directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement the said plan in letter & spirit.