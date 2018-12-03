KP Govt to bring young offenders in mainstream

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has embarked upon a plan to strengthen Parole and Probation Department to help reintegrate young offenders charged in minor offenses into national mainstream.

Officials at Directorate of Reclamation and Probation (DRP), an attached body of Home and Tribal Affairs Department KP told on Monday that a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to equip offices of Parole and Probation Officers with all necessary furniture, vehicles, computers, drivers and clerical staff in all districts of the province.

DRP was formed in 1965 with a prime objective to provide alternatives like probation and parole services to incarcerations, thereby implementing and promoting reformative theory of justice and help reintegrate young offenders charged in petty nature offenses into mainstream.

