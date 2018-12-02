KP govt to add Rs1m budget for renovation of ministers’ houses

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is planning to add on million rupees in the budget given to the ministers and advisors to renovate and decorate their houses.

The provincial exchequer would have to bear a burden of Rs 25million if the Amendment in the Act is approved from the Assembly. Media reports said that the provincial government has recommended an amendment in Clause 8, Section 2 of the KP Ministers Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Act 1975.

According to the draft, the ministers were allowed to spend Rs 0.5 million each for the upgradation of their houses but if the amendment is approved, they will be able to spend at most Rs 1.5 million for the purpose.

Earlier, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi had reportedly renovated his Ministers’ Enclave house allotted to him by the government, Islamabad. According to details, the renovation of the minister’s house was done by the district administration and excise office touts. The renovation cost around Rs 3.5 million.

Moreover, the Punjab government had recently issued Rs 7.2 million for the renovation of the ministers’ houses. At least Rs 0.8 million were issued for Ammar Yasir while Rs 0.6 million were issued for Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan.

Heavy sums of money were also given to Raja Basharat, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Hafiz Mumtaz, Zaheeruddin and other PTI leaders. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned to save about forty billion rupees till June next year as part of its austerity drive, according to Radio Pakistan. A spokesman of provincial government told our Peshawar correspondent that all the provincial government departments, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies have been notified regarding complete ban on medical treatment abroad on public spending and any increase in allowances and salaries till June 2019.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp