KP govt takes notice of delay in completion of Swat varsity campus

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The provincial government has taken strong exception of the delay in completion of new campus of Swat University. The relevant construction firm and consultant have been given the deadline of completing this campus by July next year and transferring all the departments from rented buildings to the new campus till August.

Concern was also expressed for demand of overpayment of rocks cutting in the campus far more than desired measurement by the construction firm which is termed delaying tactic in the timely completion, of the Campus.

Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakim Khan expressed his concern on non-completion of university blocks. The relevant authorities have been instructed to speed up the ongoing construction work on the university while action should also be taken against the firm if involved in the use of substandard material. Education is the top most priority of the provincial government, he said, adding that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is also taking personal interest in the early completion of University of Swat.

While presiding over the meeting regarding the University of Swat, Fazal Hakim Khan cautioned that he would pay sudden visits of the University and would examine the construction material through concerned experts. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Jamal Khan, Registrar Zahidullah, Project Director Engineer Inayatullah Khan, Director Planning and Development Arshad Ali Khan, Director Admin Dr. Hazrat Bilal, Director Works Engineer Habib Rashid.

