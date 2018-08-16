KP govt takes atep to boost online public complaint system

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken advance level initiatives for further strengthening the online public complaint system working under the KP Citizen Portal of Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) of the Chief Secretary office.

The federal Government also intends to replicate the complaint system, devised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary office, at national level keeping in view its effectiveness and utility to redress public complaints and improvement of performance of the provincial government departments and local bodies’ institutions, disclosed the provincial Coordinator of PMRU, Adil Saeed Safi.

He was imparting training on “Sustainability and Enforcement of Governance Initiatives Policy” of PMRU to the administration officers, district heads of the government departments and local bodies’ authorities of Hazara Division held at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad Wednesday.

The Coordinator told that all sort of complaint cells established by any department or office will soon be replaced by the online complaint system of the Chief Secretary office which would receive and redress the public complaints about public services and departments and ensure redressal thereof within stipulated time. He added that performance of the departments was now being checked and gauged by the electronic system instead of conventional personal supervision system which left no room for any negligence or inefficiency in delivery of public services. All heads of the administrative departments as well as district offices have been made responsible to submit a certificate of compliance about completion of those 24 assignments twice or thrice a year which have been entrusted to their departments or offices in respect of service delivery.

Highlighting prominent features of the governance initiatives, Mr. Safi said that under the governance reforms, framed by the provincial government, direct access of the citizens to the government and disposal of recruitment and career development matters of the service delivery as well as other employees was approved by the cabinet as foremost importance

while the departments including the Chief secretary have been made responsible and accountable with regard to compliance to the reforms initiatives. He informed that in order to ensure citizens’ access to the service delivery system and officials the new communication medium of social media was being exploited and all departments and offices have been directed to create their account on face book and twitter to keep contact with the general public and share with them all information about the public services.

He said that under Right to information law, hiding information about any government affair has now become impossible. He anticipated that the government departments would face more strictness with regard to the people’s facilitation and implementation of the reforms agenda as such compliance helped us strengthen the government writ and the service delivery system during the recent past.

