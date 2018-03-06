KP govt set up FS&HFA to monitor quality of edible goods

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) to ensure availability of safe and healthy food for human consumption. KP Food Authority kicked off its activities by arranging a media briefing here at its Directorate General on Monday. Director General Riaz Khan Mehsud told media that in an attempt to ensure provision and sale of standard food items in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) has been established to ensure availability of safe and healthy food for human.

Riaz Khan Mehsud said today the authority has started training of its staff after which they will be deputed in divisional offices to execute food safety act 2014. Riaz Mehsud while talking about the newly constructed office told that the government has initiated all-out efforts for smooth functioning of KP Food Authority. In the first phase, the authority is trying to functionalize Directorate General Office at Peshawar along with its seven Divisional offices.

He said that KP FS&HFA will formulate standards, procedures, processes, and guidelines in relation to any aspect of food including food business, food labeling, food additive, and specify appropriate enforcement systems. Mehsud further said that we have a qualified and expert team of food scientist beyond that we are in process with livestock department to utilize their fourteen mobile and stationary milk testing labs.

‘We are establishing offices in seven divisions and with the passage of time the authority will extend its offices to all districts of KP’ he said. KP Food Authority will issue licenses to food operators under the aforementioned categories of food. DG said that KP FS&HF has three types of laboratories including scientific laboratory, appellate laboratory and medical laboratory, field teams will conduct on the spot medical test for food handlers at production units, food outlets and kitchens.—APP