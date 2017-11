Islamabad

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to construct China Pakistan Economic Corridor Information (CPEC) Technology Park in Peshawar.

A spokesman of the provincial government told Radio Pakistan that land for the park has been acquired and construction work on it would start shortly.

Park will be completed at a cost of more than fourteen million dollars. The park will boost trade and business activities besides creating job opportunities for youth of the province.—APP