KP govt releases funds for snow clearing operation

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Tuesday released additional funds to help the ongoing snow removing operation in Galiyaat areas of Abbottabad district. Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub Khan had ordered to immediately start a special round the clock operation for speedy removal of snow from the main and link roads of Galiyaat.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had assured to make the required financial resources available for opening the affected roads. Chairing a high level meeting at Nathiagali, he described the heavy snowfall during current season as emergency like situation and ordered the authorities concerned to procure modern snow ploughs. Until that time the required machinery must be obtained on rent in order to ensure speedy removal of snow, he directed.

The meeting, also attended by the MPAs Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Muhammad Nazir Abbasi, District Nazim, Col (retd) Shabbir Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq and officers of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA), Communication and Works Department, Galiyaat Development Authority and Tehsil Municipal Administration, discussed ways and means to clean the roads of snow, and facilitate the local population as well as tourists.

Assigning the task of opening all the link roads to C&W, GDA, TMA and the District Council, the Provincial Minster said PKHA would be responsible to keep the main Abbottabad-Nathiagali-Barian Road opened for traffic.

