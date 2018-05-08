KP Govt rejects gas tariff increase

Islamabad

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted a Public Hearing on Monday, regarding Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Estimated Revenue Requirements FY 2018-19. Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intervened in the Public Hearing on the behalf of consumers of KP.

SNGPL proposed a hike in Prescribed Prices of about 78% i.e. Rs. 389 / MMBTU which will eventually increase the end consumer gas prices for FY 2018-19. Government of KP completely rejected the proposal and insisted that the gas prices may not be increased rather decreased through better planning, management and following international best practices.

The petition submitted by SNGPL was not drafted in light of Article 158 of the Constitution which states that gas priority shall be given to the province in which gas is producing to fulfill its requirements. The representative from Government of KP stated that as per the petition, SNGPL has not planned any transmission network in KP for the FY 2018-19.

Even the distribution network is planned for specific region and not throughout KP. Only 14% of the total gas connections are allocated to KP which is breach of Article 158, Supreme Court directives, Peshawar Court orders, Prime Minister’s directives and Federal Minister for Energy decisions.

He further stated that SNGPL has denied purchasing gas from Baratai Well which is a recent discovery by OGDCL & KPOGCL. 30 MMCFD of gas is capped at Baratai and the country is losing billions of rupees annually on account of Foreign Exchange in import of LNG and Royalty.

Chairperson OGRA didn’t let the representative of Government of KP to complete the presentation and ended the hearing on the note that OGRA has no mandate of implementing the Constitutional provisions i.e. Article 158.—PR