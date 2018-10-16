KP govt regularized 611 IT teachers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Advisor to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Zia Ullah Bangash Tuesday felicitated 611 IT teachers whom services were regularized by the education department. Zia Ullah Bangash said the education department has issued the notification of regularization, adding that PTI government gave top most priority to the education and regulation of IT teachers was on the agenda of the provincial government, said a press release issued here.

The 611 IT teaches included 311 male and 300 female teachers. The Advisor asked them to teach with more dedicated, adding that government would give prizes and commendation certificates to those teachers who would show good performance. He said the government considers the teachers as an asset and will leave no stone unturned to facilitate them and resolve their issues.

Meanwhile, Adviser on Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Khan Bangash said Tuesday the government would take concrete measures for resolving problems being faced by female teachers. Talking in a meeting with a delegation of women teachers who have been recruited through NTS in Regional Institute of Teachers Education (RITE), the provincial advisor on education said a comprehensive policy would be evolved to resolve problems of female teachers on priority basis mainly pertaining to their posting at remote areas, transportation, polio and examination duties.

