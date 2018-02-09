KP govt to provide financial assistance to youth entrepreneurs

Our Correspondent

Peshawar

Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asfandiyar Khattak Wednesday said that provincial government would provide financial assistance to 40 youth entrepreneurs under Youth Impact Challenge Initiative helping them to start their own businesses by end of this month.

He said that Youth Impact Challenge was a part of the government’s policy to provide livelihood opportunities to the youth of KP reducing ratio of unemployment.

He said that it would enable youth to become job providers rather than job seekers.

He said that government also plans to extend scope of the program to entire province after evaluating results of first phase of the initiative. He informed that selected candidates would be provided with Rs 5 to Rs 20 lac in installments keeping in view the nature of their projects.

Khattak added that selected candidates would be given nine days training in Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar after which they would be provided with first installment to start their businesses.

KP government in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences has earlier initiated Youth Impact Challenge program as part of promoting youth entrepreneurship, creating employment, and to harness their skills by involving them in economic mainstream. Under the initiative 350 candidates between the ages of 18 and 30 would be selected for entrepreneurship.