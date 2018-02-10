KP govt prioritizing capacity building of youth: Atif

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Minister for Energy and Power of KP, Atif Khan, spoke to the students enrolled in Masters of Energy Management and Sustainability (MS-EMS) program taught at University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar in collaboration with KPOGCL. During his inspirational speech, he appreciated UET Peshawar and KPOGCL for investing in capacity building of the young generation started for the first during the. Government of KP The Minister lauded the efforts of Dr. Iftikhar, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar, Dr. Najeebullah, Deputy Director US-Pakistan Center of Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) & Mr. Raziuddin, CEO KPOGCL for launching this high level Masters’ degree program.

Atif focused that PTI Government has taken numerous steps in neutralizing the prevailing energy crisis and now Government of KP is prioritizing the capacity building of the youth to produce competent Energy Managers. The growing gap between quality human resource and mega-energy projects will grow wider unless and until immediate steps are taken to bring these variables at par.

He said “from this MS-EMS program, we will get energy managers who will manage future mega projects”. He emphasized on the fact that the Government of KP has embarked on energy security, sustainability and now needs to focus on producing young energy managers to lead energy projects.

MS-EMS program has created synergies among Government, Industry and Academia through “Triple Helix Model” where provincial energy issues will be tackled through strategic planning. Govt of KP believe in independent institution to manage resources therefore we established KPOGCL & PEDO to expedite and accelerate progress in energy sector.

Govt of KP took initiatives to facilitate the people of KP through education, prosperity and jobs for the masses. Through KPOGCL, Govt. of KP started number of development projects e.g. establishment of Refineries, seepages development, fertilizer plants, power plants, petroleum institute and Jurassic technical lab. This will result in economic uplift and number of career opportunities in KP.

These initiatives and mega projects undertaken by PTI Government provides an excellent platform for MS-EMS young energy mangers to prove their knowledge, skills, and competence.