KP govt prepared to give incentives to foreign investors

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully prepared to give incentives to foreign investors to boost economic and trade activities in the province.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Industry and Trade, Abdul Karim said during a site visit to Rashaki economic zone along with a delegation of Chinese company China Roadand Bridge Corporation (CRBC) here on Friday. The delegation included officials of the Chinese embassy and Vice President of Chinese Foreign Research Centre, Mr . Long Gooqiang

Talking to the delegation, the minister said that Rashaki economic zone would play an important role in changing fate of the region, adding, the provincial government was taking all possible steps for boosting trade and business activities in the region.

