Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has planned to utilize Khanpur and Tarbela dams reservoirs for breeding and stocking of fish.

According to an official source, the provincial government will also establish model hatcheries and fish farms in adjoining districts including Haripur and Swabi.

The facility will also help bolster fish farming in canals water of the adjacent districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

