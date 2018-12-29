KP govt plans to set up Marble City in Buner

Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a plan to establish a Marble City in Buner to facilitate investors besides promoting marble and granite sector in the province.

The provincial government assigned Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) to procure 1,615 Kanal land for establishing the marble city with the estimated cost of Rs745 million.

The provincial government has constructed 6 kilometers link road by spending a sum of Rs27.2 million to facilitate transportation of marble and granite.

According to a document, district Buner is highest marble producing areas with the estimated marble potential of over 1,700 million tonnes. Mineral Development Department has initiated a Competitive Industries Project in collaboration with the World Bank at a cost of US $9 million for establishing a Mine Machinery Pool at Risalpur, Nowshera to promote the mechanized mining of dimension stones across the province including Buner.

Thirteen sets of machinery are being utilized in dimension stones quarries and the provincial government is considering to add twenty more sets of machinery to the existing Machinery Pool. The Ministry of Industries & Production, Government of Pakistan has also established a dedicated company, Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) for the value chain development of the marble and granite sector by introducing mechanization on international standards.

The company has established three mechanized quarry projects in Buner and is facilitating the mine owners by providing mechanized mining machinery on subsidized rental basis through its Machinery Pool.—APP

