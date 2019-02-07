KP govt plans next budget in consonance with public hope: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said ‘the provincial government would soon launch a survey to finalize the next provincial budget in consonance with the people expectations.’

In a message the chief minister said that the provincial government would carry out an extensive exercise to know and ascertain people’s needs, requirements and their expectations.

The next budget would properly reflect what the people expected from the provincial government, he added. He said that the next budget would protect the due share of the people through a just resource distribution formula and the implantation strategy through a well-directed road map. The Chief Minister said in view of the background, the people expectations and the need driven approach, the Provincial Government decided to make its priorities. There would be neither assumptions oriented strategy nor any illogical, ambiguous and unclear direction in the whole process of budgetary preparation. It is a right step towards rectification of the flaws consistently committed in the past and resulted in to the drain of resources.

The survey is aimed at identifying the real issue of the people, the systematic revitalization of institutions, transparent governance and merit based decision making for the public welfare and promoting participatory approach in the whole resource distribution formula. Mehmood Khan assured the next budget would truly reflect the aspirations of the people and appealed to the people belonging to the cross sections of the society to contribute to the approach through their opinions as to how to make the budget and the resource distribution formula transparent, need driven and how could the government serve the people in the right way.

