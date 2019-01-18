KP Govt orders to stop tax collection at Khyber NHA toll plaza

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Mr. Shah Farman has directed the concerned authorities to stop collection of taxes at the NHA Toll Plaza established in District Khyber and said, “the Government has waved off tax collection in the newly merged tribal areas for five years and the incentive will be further continued for the next five years as well.

This, he has stated while addressing a big representative tribal Jirga of District Khyber at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Thursday. The matter was pointed by the participants of the tribal jirga, MNA, Mr. Iqbal Afridi, Commissioner, Peshawar Division; Deputy Commissioner, Khyber District and a large number of tribal elders were present on the occasion.

While justifying the decision of the government, the Governor said, “the immortal sacrifices rendered by the tribal people for the country deserve to be fully acknowledged with respect and honour and to further promote their dignity. It is because of this very fact, the Governor observed, the government has not only maintained all the privileges and incentives which used to be available to the tribes before merger of their areas with the province but has also provided the rights and incentives being availed by the people across the country. The Governor also pointed out that an amount of Rs.20 to Rs.24 billion have been earmarked in the provincial budget for development of tribal districts.

Besides this, he added, an amount of Rs.100 billion will also be spent in the tribal districts under the Federal package during the current year to bring the newly merged tribal areas at par with the rest of the country.

