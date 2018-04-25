KP Govt likely to present budget on May 14

Imran earlier opposed presenting budget

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government that has earlier announced not to present the fiscal year budget is likely to announce the budget for the next fiscal year 2018-2019 on May 14.

While some reports suggest the PTI led government has already made decision in this regard and that a summary has been sent to the governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for summoning the budget session, Spokesman of provincial government Shaukat Yousafzai said the final decision in this regard will be taken in the core committee meeting of the party that would meet shortly.

This is a change of direction as the government had said it would not do this as an outgoing government did not have the mandate to set the spending for the next financial year.

Yousafzai said they would try their best to present it on May 14. However, there was word that the treasury wanted to do it May 3. As the finance department was under the impression that they would not have to present a budget, they had stopped work. Now they were working around the clock to get the material ready.

It may be recalled that earlier the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan had said they would not announce a budget. Imran Khan had said on April 13 “There are just 45 days left to the government and now they want to present a budget for the whole of next year. We oppose “. He told media persons that We have decided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that we will not present a budget. We have no mandate to present the next government’s mandate.” This announcement was met with criticism from the rival Awami National Party that said the PTI was doing this to cover up what it said was corruption in the ranks.

Shaukat Yousafzai, however, said the decision has been taken to ensure continuation of the ongoing developmental projects in the province.

The PTI’s ally and coalition partner Jamaat-e-Islami whose relations are stained with the senior partner over number of issues, also decide to support the PTI in this regard and would prefer not to create any problem for the later.