KP govt launches Pakistan’s 1st Cryptocurrency Advisory Committee

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formed Pakistan’s first advisory committee for cryptocurrency and crypto mining, which is a significant move forward.

Zia Ullah Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology & Information Technology said “The first meeting of the advisory committee for cryptocurrency and crypto mining in KP convened on Wednesday to review and discuss necessary steps to regulate, legalize, and necessary legislation.”

Bangash also thanked Waqar Zaka, one of Pakistan’s leading supporters of cryptocurrencies, for his unwavering help and support for the KP administration. He said, “I am thankful to the members of the Provincial Assembly who raised their voice in Provincial Assembly of KP regarding cryptocurrency and crypto mining and I hope that they will continue to work for the necessary legislation in this regard and to formulate a set of law.”

In December of last year, the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea overwhelmingly approved a resolution legalizing blockchain and crypto mining. The resolution called on the KP assembly to ensure that Pakistan keeps up with global advances in emerging technologies.

Dr. Sumera Shams, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of KP, commented on the resolution on Twitter, saying it is a move toward greater digitization in Pakistan, which would enable it to compete with the rest of the world.