Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that a healthy body is essential for a healthy mind, a conducive environment for journalists and sports activities should be organized as much as possible.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Ramadan Sports Gala organized by Khyber Union of Journalists at Peshawar Press Club in collaboration with Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) at the Peshawar Press Club premises.