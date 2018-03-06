KP govt issues driving licenses to 15 transgender

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Marking a first in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday issued driving licenses to 15 transgender persons. The licenses were issued to transgender persons at a ceremony held in Peshawar, where SSP Traffic Yasir Khan Afridi distributed the licenses among them.

Speaking at the occasion, Afridi briefed the audience that 300 transgender had applied for driving licenses. In the first phase, 15 of them were issued license to drive whereas the rest of applications would be processed gradually, he added.

After getting the first ever driving license issued to a transgender person in KP, Farzana said this development will pave ways for them to earn a respectable livelihood. She said that most of her community members were fed up of dancing and therefore searching for alternate professions.