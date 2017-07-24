KP govt initiates 150mw Sharmai HPP project

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In order to encourage private sector investment, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated 150MW Sharmai Hydropower project in Dir district at the coast of 4.5 billion rupees through financial assistance of private sector investment. The project will be completed in 5 years. Sharmai HPP is the largest ever energy project to be initiated through private sector in province.

In this context, an extraordinary signing ceremony was arranged for award of project to private sector here in KP House Islamabad, wherein Chief Minister KP, Pervez Khattak, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, KP Minister for Energy Atif Khan, Secretary Energy Engr. Naeem Khan and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony. Meanwhile, Chief Executive PEDO Akbar Ayub Khan represented provincial government and Faisal as representative from consortium of Sino-hydro; signed the agreement for project initialization and implementation.

During the function, CEO PEDO Akbar Ayub Khan stated that Sharmai power project is the landmark in the history of KP because of its huge capacity and bringing maximum investment through private sector ever in the province. He further highlighted that the same project will be completed in 5 years with the expenditures of Rs4.5 billions. It will produce cheapest electricity which will be included in national grid that would be source of earning billion of rupees for the province.

He added that soon seven more hydropower projects with total capacity of 668MW would be initiated through private sector that would bring 2 billion US dollars investment in the province. Besides these about hundreds of mini and small hydropower projects are being constructed on run of river canals and streams at various districts of KP.