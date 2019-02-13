KP govt forms committee for talks with PTM

Observer Report

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday formed a committee to address their grievances and demands of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Ajmal Wazir apprised the media at the chief minister house in Peshawar. Wazir said a meeting was held earlier in which KP governor, provincial chief minister, as well as senators and MNAs took part in this regard.

“The erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area representative suggested engaging in discourse with PTM leaders to guarantee peace in the district with government representatives also agreeing to this,” the spokesperson added. He said that the advisory committee, headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, which will meet every month, is responsible for holding interactions with the PTM and relay their concerns to the provincial assembly which will then see how to resolve them. It will also monitor development work in all districts of the erstwhile Fata.

