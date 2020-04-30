KP govt extends lockdown till 15th, announces Rs7m package for medics

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the positive cases of the COVID-19 have been surfacing rapidly in the province that is also recording highest number of deaths from deadly virus in the country, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday extended the lock down till May 15. The decision to this effect was taken in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet which met here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

“Keeping in view the prevailing COID19 situation, the general holidays are extended till May 15, while ban on inter-district public transport, parks, restaurants, hotels, recreation points, and other such areas will continue till next order. Similarly meeting with jail inmates will also remain suspended. Chief Minister’s advisor on media affairs Ajmal Khan Wazir said while briefing the newsmen about decisions of the Cabinet at Civil Secretariat.

The Cabinet approved a uniform package of Rs7 million for the hiers of those who die of COVID19 pandemic and the package will also apply to all the front line workers fighting the corona virus. The meeting also approved the establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Transmission and Grid System Company under which the province can set up its own Grid and Transmission System for electricity distribution.

Ajmal Wazir said the cabinet has also allowed the milk shops to remain open after 4 pm while it also approved reopening of the Cattle markets for smooth supply of meat and other products but before going with the decision, SOPs will have to be finalized and necessary measures must be taken. He disclosed that the Cabinet has decided that the head of the family, restaurant, and hotel in charge, transport dealer and other heads of any business are bound to report the emergency of Corona virus in the family members, or the employees and in case of violation they would be proceeded with law which may be imprisonment of fine or both.

Ajmal Wazir said that the cabinet has also approved Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance which will give legal protection to all measures taken to control COVID19 or any other epidemic, adding these measures, include, keeping patients in isolation or quarantine, ban on public gatherings, ban on interprovincial and inter district movement of transport besides any other administrative measure.

Ajmal Wazir informed that the measures taken by the government for public relief have also been given legal protection.