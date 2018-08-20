KP Govt discharges constitutional responsibilities: CM

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan has said the caretaker set up triumphant in the discharge of constitutional responsibilities for the peaceful and successful conduct of elections in the province. He lauded the people, the forces and the government functionaries for backing the whole process of elections. The responsibilities for the peaceful and successful elections was a challenge accomplished with the team work. He said that he will leave behind a road-map for good governance in all sectors.

He was presiding over the concluding sitting of the caretaker cabinet at the cabinet room of Civil Secretariat here Friday. Provincial Ministers, Advisor to Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries attended.

Dost Muhammad Khan said his government had to face shocking happenings at the outset and therefore he re-planned the entire security paradigm, giving new guidelines for the security threat devaluation and its potentiality. His government gave a security shield to all political leadership and their gatherings giving an even playing field to all, he added.

He managed the repatriation of 68 FC platoons and arranged 500 trained police personnel from Azad Kashmir for onward deployment in the sensitive and vulnerable areas that ensured peace till the last day of polling. He said, he himself monitored the whole security and administrative process and had constant contacts with the field officers keeping the forces and the administration at alert for the control of situation adding that his neutrality proved wrong the perceptions about the peaceful and successful elections in the province.

The caretaker Chief Minister said that the people, the forces and all segments of the society offered sacrifices and paid heavily against the war on terror adding that a successful exit from the war of terrorism through diplomacy and negotiations will be a big achievement. We need to mainstream the six newly merged districts.—APP

