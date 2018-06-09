KP govt demanded for measures to export ‘Gur’

Observer Report

Mardan

The office bearers of Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran (AK) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have demanded of the provincial government to take measures for export of the black sugar (Gur) to other countries.

Addressing a meeting of farmers presided over by Namat Shah Roghani here on Friday, President Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran Haji Niamat Shah, Provincial General Secretary Alam Sher Khan, Syed Abdal Shah Bacha, Swabi district president, Fahr-e-Alam, Zahir Khan, Noor Rehman, Farman Ali Khan, Mohammad Amin and others asked the government to facilitate the farmers and also provide relief to the farmers.

Speakers said that million tons of black sugar (Gur) which is more than use of the province is laying in market for sell. They added that black sugar of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is better in all over the country however despite of it now one is ready to buy the black sugar. They added that in past the back sugar was export to Afghanistan and Gulf countries.

They further stated that in the current year black sugar wasn’t export to other counties and due to which million of tons black sugar is laying in the market. They added that due to the wrong policy of the government the farmers of the province are facing a lot of problems. They demanded the government to immediately take proper steps to export the black sugar to other countries and protect the farmers from great losses. A large number of farmers attended the meeting.