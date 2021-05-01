KP govt decides complete ban on tourism, transport during Eid holidays

Staff Reporter Peshawar

The Home Department issued orders for the last days of Ramazan and Eid days due to the third wave of coronavirus here on Saturday.

In a statement issued here by the Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all business activities markets and bazaars across the province will be closed from May 08 to May 16.

The ban would not apply on medical stores, ovens, grocery stores, dairy, meat, chicken shops, tire punctures, bakery, vegetable, fruit, petrol pumps, utility services (electricity, gas, internet, network call centers, etc.) and hotel restaurants (take away), the statement said.

The bazaars would be completely closed on Chand raat (Moon Night). Tourist destinations across the province including Swat, Kalam, Galiyat, Naran, and Kaghan will also be completely closed from May 08 to May 16, the statement said.

Hotels, parks, tourist resorts located in tourist destinations will be closed and all types of transport across the province will also be closed from May 8 to May 16, including public transport, the statement said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed additional instructions and restrictions (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with effect from May 8 to 16 keeping in view increase in Covid-19 cases and high positivity rate in major cities of the province.

The notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department says that all markets and shops will remain closed except essential services.

There shall be complete ban on all Chand Raat bazaars including mehndi , jewellery, ornament and clothing stalls throughout the province.

The government decided complete ban on tourism with closure of tourist resorts, parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and transport.

All travel roads roads going to tourist spots shall be closed and special focus will given tourist spot Kalam, Galat and Kaghan.

Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts have been directed to chalk out timely plan for the implementation of restrictions and SOPs.

Moreover, complete ban on travel, inter-provincial, inter- cities and intra- city public transport and addas shall remain closed eid holidays.