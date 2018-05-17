KP govt constructs 10 universities

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department has successfully constructed 10 additional universities, including two women universities during its tenure. According to performance report issued by the department here on Wednesday. The report said that 47 new colleges have been established during the past five years including nine colleges for boys and 32 for girls along with establishment of six commerce colleges out of which two are for female students. Similarly, two Home Economics Colleges for women have also been established. Furthermore, 20 additional colleges will be completed by the end of the ongoing year. As per the report, the budget allocation for Higher Education department increased by 113? percent during the past five years.

Similarly, under the universities support programme, the universities financial assistance increased by 79 percent during the past five years. Moreover, the ratio of admissions in colleges has increased by 21 percent and the ratio of admissions in universities has increased by 43 percent during the past 5 years. The BS programme in colleges has also been extended to 99 colleges as compared to 37 colleges in 2013.

In order to motivate the faculty of 28 universities in KP towards better performance, performance grants worth 760 million have been approved and will be distributed among faculty members this year on basis of achieving identified goals and yearly performances. Similarly, in 2016, Rs50 Million performance grants have been distributed among faculty of 36 colleges on basis of their performance. This year, a similar package of 40 million performance grant has been approved for colleges.

The report said that Rs 933 million have been spent during the past five years for provision of missing facilities in 79 colleges of the province. Additionally, 10,000 research students have been provided access to HEC digital library along with construction of three new public libraries in the province. In an attempt to monitor the performance of colleges, biometric attendance machines have been installed in 185 general colleges and 31 commerce colleges of the province. Higher Education Information Management system has been made functional. Under the Faculty Development Support Programme, financial assistance is being provided to college teachers for completing MS, MPhil and PhD programmes.

In 2015-16, 285 faculty members were provided assistance for MS and MPhil programme whereas 113 members were provided assistance for PhD programmes. Financial assistance worth Rs 124.6 million has been provided to 5193 unemployed graduates in the province. These reforms are in addition to the legal reforms and reforms undertaken for resolution of departmental issues.—APP