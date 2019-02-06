KP govt constitutes PFC

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) with immediate effect to carry out its mandated functions and responsibilities provided in Chapter XI, (section 52 and 53) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013.

According to details, Mr. Taimur Saleem Jhagra Minister for Finance will be chairman, Mr. Shehram Khan Tarakai Minister for Local Government Elections & Rural Development will be Co-Chairman, Mr. Arshid Ayub Khan, MPA nominated by CM, Mr. Mahmood Ahmed Khan MPA, nominated by the leader of Opposition of the Provincial Assembly, Mr. Shakeel Qadar Khan, Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, Mr. Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning & Development Department, Mr. Zahir Shah Secretary to Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections & Rural Development Department, Mr. Zaka Ullah Khattak, Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law.

