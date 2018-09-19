KP Govt. completes preparations for peaceful Ashura

Peshawar

KP Government has completed all preparations for peaceful observance of Ashura Moharram to be observed with great respect and solemnity on Friday to pay glowing tributes to the matchless sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam-e Hussain (RA) and his companions for supremacy of Islam during scorching heat at Karbala. In KP, big ‘Alm and Zuljinah’ processions would be taken out in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including the recently merged tribal districts where speakers would highlight supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam e Hussain (RA) and his companions for supremacy of Islam.

The KP would deploy around 32,000 policemen for protection of 460 processions and 2643 gatherings, which would be taken out from 266 Imambargahs during Ashura Moharram. In Peshawar, as many as 118 Alm and Zuljinah processions would be brought out from 71 imambargahs during 9th and 10th of Ashura Moharram. The central ‘Alm and Zuljinah procession of 9th Moharram would be taken from Imambargah Hussainia Hall in Peshawar cantonment on Thursday (tomorrow) morning and will reassemble at the same place after passing through traditional routes at evening.

The mourners will perform Zuhar and Asar prayers at Kalabari Fawara Chowk and will offer special prayers (dua) for progress and prosperity of Muslims Ummah and Pakistan, liberation of Muslims occupied territories, and eternal peace of all martyrs of Karbala. The mourners will recite Nauhas to pay rich tributes to martyrs of Karbala by passing through specified routes at Saddar Road, Kalabari, Fawwara Chowk amid flagellation and chest beating.

The administration has arranged water tanks (Sabeel) and other services across the routes of the processions. Police snipers in high buildings, CCTV cameras and policemen at plainclothes would be deployed on processions routes to avert any untoward incidents. Five districts including Peshawar, DI Khan, Hangu, Tank and Kohat districts have been declared highly sensitive where all central processions would be monitored through helicopters.

The government has been requested by KP police to shut down cellular phone services on 9th and 10th Muharram especially in most sensitive and sensitive districts for security and law and order situation. IGP KP directed all regional and district police officers to strengthen deployment of police in entry and exit points in their respective cities, sweep and properly guard routes of processions and keep a close eye on movement of suspicious elements.

Afghan refugees would be restricted to their camps and hotels and inns located on procession routes were directed to vacate it from passengers during Ashura. Quick Response Force (QRF), Elite Force and other law enforcing agencies would assist KP police to avert any untoward incident during Ashura Moharram. In Peshawar, KP’s capital, police have set up a command post in Kohati Gate and have deployed officers to monitor processions. The Health Department has also setup control room to provide quick treatment facilities in case of any untoward situation during Moharram.—APP

