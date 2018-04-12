KP govt busy in reforming governance structure: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that reforming the governance structure was not an easy task to do but we had a matching commitment and generated the right kind of approach and strategy to translate the reforming of whole governance structure in the province. His government kept on making legislations giving legal cover to all the reforms for all time to come and the people will keep on receiving justice and their right through an inbelt institutionalized mechanism, he added.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting that made a number of decisions and offered fateha for the departed soul of father of Finance Minister Muzaffar said advocate at committee room of civil secretariat Peshawar today, the Chief Minister reminded that the consistency and durability of the just and uniform approach for the delivery in all public sectors and institutions, required support and the right kind of legal cover that his government did in the province.

Pervez Khattak said that his government today legally banned corporal punishment in the schools of the province adding that the previous protection in this regard was further improved and the act was cleared by the provincial cabinet today. The Chief Minister asked WAPDA to immediately release its share of Rs. 22 billion on net hydel profit and added that the province would put on ground the overall design of improved educational facilities including training to 83 thousands teachers and improved schooling facilities in the province.

Pervez Khattak said his government would never compromise on the standard of education, the concept of the reward and punishment would continue because education in the public sector was meant for the poor and the strengthening of educational system would determine the future of our nation. His government had had a number of reforms, an ideal environment for the teachers and the teachers should match their commitment through their efficient delivery in their respective educational institutions.

The Chief Minister said that the merit criteria laid down for the recruitment of permanent Managing Director for a period of three years was a good step and the process should be carried out within the legal framework and the laid down procedure of the state bank of Pakistan. The provincial cabinet approved it. The cabinet approved the developmental fund of the district Charsadda. The Chief Minister directed for a uniform, transparent and just distribution of resources in the district. He also directed against any substandard solarization and street lights etc. A standardized solarization in all TMAs, schools etc should be ensured, he directed.

Pervez Khattak said that the decision amending the civil procedural code by his government for the settlement, completion of all civil cases was a good decision and pro poor initiative. Under the law all the civil cases would be decided within one year. The government, he added wound up the previous law that used to encourage perpetual litigation. The people heaved a sigh of relief, he added. The Chief Minister said his government had already sent certain recommendations for amendments in the criminal procedural act and hoped that it would be taken with the same spirit what his government did in the civil procedural code in the province. He appreciated the Chief Justice of Pakistan for initiating the speedy justice system. Chief Minister directed for accelerated work on BRT and provision of buses in time. All the BRT activities should go speedily. It is the speediest track with improved and multiple commuting facilities, he added. He said the provincial government would not subsidize the project, it is a resource generating project and would stand on its own feet, therefore the negative propaganda against it is uncalled for, he added.