KP govt aims to digitalize province

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government aims to enable digital transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by leveraging information and communication technologies (ICTs) for job creation, connectivity, empowerment and inclusive economic growth. This was stated by Mr. Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Secretary to Chief Minister for Information Technology during his visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, Hayatabad.

The Secretary Science and Technology and Information Technology and Managing Director, KPITB were also present. During the 4 hours briefing session, the Managing Director of KPITB briefed the participants about the ongoing and planned projects. Mr. Kamran Bangash appreciated and took great interest in the initiatives taken by KPITB. Secretary ST&IT Mr. Qaisar Alam highlighted that the initiatives taken by KPITB are in line with 11 out of 17 Sustainable development goals of the United Nations addressing various initiatives.

It was further discussed that the Digital Transformation will enable transparency and efficiency in governance, empower youth by providing them with employment.

