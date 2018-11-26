KP Govt accelerates work on BRT

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has expedited work on different transport projects including mega bus rapid project (BRT) in Peshawar to provide modern travelling facilities to people.

Officials in Transport Department KP told APP on Monday that work on BRT was in full swing and over 90pc construction work on its cycle and motorcycle track from Chamkani to Balahisar fort has been completed.

Similarly, work on different passenger terminals on main BRT corridor were expedited and would be completed by June next year, saying several terminals on Chamkani-Balahisar fort (Package-I) was nearer of completion stage.

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Rs 66 billion and Rs 430.7 million for sustainable BRT Corridor that after completion would provide quality communication facilities to more than 500,000 commuters daily at affordable rate.

Under phase-II, BRT corridor would be constructed from Malik Saad Shahed flyover near Balashir fort to Aman Chowk via Khyber Road with a financial assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Green belts on both sides of BRT corridor are being restored while beautification of main and service roads and bridges were accelerated.

In addition to completion of overhead bridge at Firdos Peshawar City, work on interchange bridges at Chamkani in final stage of completion.

The official said work on a proposal regarding raising of transport force to counter self-increased fare by transporters, environmental and noise pollution has been accelerated.

“Work on transport force is an advanced stage that would be implemented soon after completion of all necessary formalities,” adding it will counter self-increased fare by transporters at local, regional and inter-provincial routes.

The force will counter noise and environmental pollution and check vehicles’ fitness before allowing its entrance on roads and vehicles prior of 1993 registrations would be banned.

The vehicles’ registration were divided in A, B,C and M categories as under M category vehicles prior of 2008 model would not be allowed to come on motorways whereas in category A vehicles prior of 2003 registration would also be banned on GT Road after failing to pass fitness test.

In categories B and C vehicles prior of 1998 model and 2003 model’s registrations respectively would be banned on GT Roads if they failed to pass prescribed fitness test to be conducted by Vehicles Emissions Testing Stations (VETS).

Around nine VETS under aegis of Transport Department are being providing services across the province and issue fitness certificate after examining conditions of vehicles.

The department has decided to impose heavy fines against all smoke emitting vehicles spreading pollutions and over charging passengers against Govt prescribed fare list.

The force will be given proper training about traffic laws, rules and regulations and would be fully equipped like Motorways, Excise and Taxation Departments’ force.

To check fitness of passengers’ vehicles, strength of motors vehicles examiners would be increased at districts level and at least four examiners would be deployed in all districts of the province.

Mobile wings stations of Transport Department would soon be established with a mandate to check overloading and fare related issues on GT Road and Motorways and all vehicles carrying heavy load would be banned on national highways and motorways to prevent its damage and increase its durability.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) field staff with assistance of traffic police and district administrations are randomly checking fares charged by passengers vehicles and conditions of buses, wagons and flying coaches and heavy fines are being imposed in case of violations of Govt orders.—APP

