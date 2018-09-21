KP govt accelerates efforts on PM’s vision for clean drinking

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The KP Government has accelerated efforts on implementation of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding provision of clean drinking of water to all segment of the society. In compliance with Provincial Government’s instructions regarding clean drinking water for all, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Public Health Engineering Department KP. Senior management officers of the department including Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Director Planning & Monitoring and Deputy Secretary (Technical) attended the meeting.

It was observed during the meeting that field formations were running more than 5000 water supply schemes throughout the province but still there was a room for improvement. While addressing the meeting, the Secretary PHED said provision of clean drinking water to general public was one of the top priories of present government and in 100 days plan, solid efforts would be made to improve water services for benefits of health of general public.

He said though water quality testing was a regular feature of the department but water quality testing shall be prioritized and be carried out in all districts followed by remedial measures for issues found and action plan for financing shall also be developed. It was pointed out that cleaning of storage reservoirs, removal of leakages in pipes and operationalization of non-functional schemes are other activities to be carried out by the department on priority basis.

In a meeting 100 days viz a viz five years plan and water quality testing including its remedial measures were discussed. It was decided that new projects for un-served areas and schemes required major rehabilitation should be included in five year plan.

Meanwhile, the Adviser to the Chief Minister for Education, Ziaullah Khan Bangesh has said brining improvement in education sector was top most priority of the KP government and that is why special focus was being paid to primary and women education in 100-days plan of PTI Govt. He expressed these views during a briefing given to him by Secretary Education, Arshad Khan that was also attended by Director Education Fareedullah Khan Khattak.

Bangash said directives were issued for completion of projects included in 100-days plan at earliest and steps should be taken for five years plan. The CM’s advisor said KP Education Department would be made a role model for other provinces and all efforts and resources are being utilized for completion of 100-days plan for benefits of masses.

Bangash said Education Department would be connected with Tourism, Environment and other key institutions through IT imperative to save time of officials and people besides catering the modern days’ challenges. In addition to inclusion of ongoing schemes, he said new development schemes would also be included in the budget and all decisions would be taken strictly on merit. ‘The issue of shortage of teachers has been addressed and 882 female SST teachers recruited strictly on merit while recruitment process of 1618 male SST teachers were already completed.’ He said Govt would make efforts to bring maximum street children under schools net during enrollment campaign.

Share on: WhatsApp