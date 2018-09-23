KP Governor, Punjab CM discuss Inter-Provincial harmony

LAHORE : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Furman called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in CM office here Sunday. Matters of mutual interests and promotion of Inter-Provincial harmony were discussed.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan belongs to us all and we have to build new Pakistan altogether.

This will be the Pakistan where there won’t be any difference between the rich and the poor. He said that people living in KP are our brothers and we have to move forward side by side on the voyage of progress and prosperity.

“We will learn from each other’s successful experiences. He said that integrity and brotherhood can be upheld in the provinces by mutual cooperation. Our every step is rising for the development of our people”, he added.

