KP Governor for resolution of tribals’ issues

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has said that Tribal Jirga representing tribal elders and notable should be constituted at Sub Divisional (Erstwhile FR) level aiming to ensure the tribal elders consultation to resolve the tribal people issues and problem.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting here at Governor House, Peshawar on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikramullah Khan, Principle Secretary to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nizam-ud-Din.

