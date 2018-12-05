KP Governor for maintaining FATA quota in cadet colleges

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has directed all cadet colleges of the province to maintain erstwhile FATA quota to accommodate tribal students. Presiding over 37th Board of Governors’ meeting of Razmak Cadet College North Waziristan here at Governor House, he said that merit should be upheld in new admissions without accepting any political influence or interference.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary for Governor Nizam ud Din, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, GOC 7 Division Major General Mumtaz Hussain, GOC 9 Div Major General Asad Nawaz, representatives of Finance, Administration and Establishment departments and other members of the Board of Governors.

The meeting discussed permanent appointment on the vacant seat of Principal and promotion issue of teaching faculty. The Governor sent promotion cases of teaching faculty to the BoG as per rules and regulations with directions to present before the next meeting of Bog with suggestions and recommendations.

Share on: WhatsApp