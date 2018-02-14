KP Governor aspires to make Pakistan leader in education

Convocation of Sarhad University

Staff Reporter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said it has been his endeavour to ensure hundred percent literacy rate and Pakistan emerge as a leading country in South Asia in the field of education.

He was speaking at the 13th Convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology,(SUIT) Peshawar here Tuesday at Jinnah Convention Centre.

Jhagra said the ratio of education is not satisfactory now and educational institutions have a huge responsibility of educating students in subjects of the modern times. He said SUIT is a best university in KPK and providing quality education to the students. He advised the students that after the completion of their studies now they are entering into practical phase of their lives. He said that there is no short-cut to progress and prosperity; rather this can be achieved only through sustained efforts of every citizen.

He lauded the efforts of Sarhad University for sharing the burden of Public Universities, and playing its role to educate the youth of the Province. He also appreciated the achievements of the University in short span of time, which includes opening of its Sub-Camps at Ras-al-Khaimah, UAE, launching of Distance Education Program in the Province of Sindh, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, with the permission of their respective Governments and approval of the HEC.

Chairman, HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said a huge responsibility lies on the teachers to make Pakistan a nation after Quaid-e-Azam created the country for the Muslims of the sub continent. He regretted that the Muslim countries have stopped provision of education resources for education and as a result our children are going abroad for education.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman, HEC stressed upon the youth to focus on their studies, so as to shoulder the burden of their parents, as well as to play their role for the development of the country. He appreciated the management of Sarhad University for providing quality educational facilities to the youth of KP Province.

More than 1100 degrees were conferred in the Convocation, which included 3 PhDs, 52 M.Phil, 175 Masters and 883 Bachelors. 124 Gold Medals were also awarded to those who completed their degrees with distinction in their relevant disciplines.

