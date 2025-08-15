Kp Government Helicopter Reported Missing Amid Flood Crisis

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s official helicopter has gone missing, officials confirmed on Friday.

The incident occurred while country’s northwestern region is already grappling with unprecedented floods and landslides triggered by extreme weather.

Sources said the helicopter lost contact with ground control during a flight in the northern region of the province. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether it was on an official rescue mission or routine duty. Search and rescue operations have been launched, with Pakistan Army aviation units assisting in locating the aircraft.

The disappearance comes as KP faces a worsening humanitarian crisis. In Buner district alone, dozens have been reported dead after flash floods submerged Pirbaba Bazaar and surrounding villages. Rescue teams are battling difficult terrain and heavy rain to reach stranded residents.

Provincial officials have appealed to the public to remain calm while search efforts for the missing helicopter continue. Further details are expected once contact is re-established or the wreckage is located.

More to follow…