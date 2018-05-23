KP government decides not to present provincial budget

PESHAWAR : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided not to present the provincial budget for 2018-19.

Shaukat Yousafzai, the spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak confirmed that the decision not to present the budget was taken after there was no support from opposition parties.

According to government sources, the lack of a majority in the provincial assembly by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the reason for not presenting the budget.

Sources further added that the PTI only had 42 MPAs and a caretaker provincial government would present a four-month budget.

The government of Sindh presented a Rs1.14 trillion budget on May 10. The supplementary budget worth Rs856 million for Punjab was presented on May 14. Also on May 14, the provincial government of Balochistan presented the Rs352.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2018-19.