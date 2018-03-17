KP government approves 10 hydropower projects

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP government has approved award of 10 hydropower projects in province having generation capacity of 388 Megawatt that will bring Rs. 240 billion investment. This will also be a source of new employment generation and cheap power production in province. In order to utilize cheap source for energy production, the government has also started work on newly Renewable Energy Policy for future focus on Hyde, solar and wind sources.

In this context, a meeting of 23rd PEDO Board of Directors held under the chairmanship of Chairman Board Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed wherein Secretary Finance & Power Engr. Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Secretary Finance Adeel Shah, Additional Secretary Home Akmal Khattak, Engr. Latif Khan, Abdullah Shah, Fuad Ishaq, Saeed Choghtai and Usman rasool also attended the meeting.

Board showed its satisfaction over the step taken by NEPRA for asking the reasons from concerned quarters for non-implementation of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) regarding 4 completed hydropower station having capacity of 74 MW that had been completed through provincial owned resources recently. It has been hoped that soon power purchase agreements will be signed and province would earn billions of earning through these stations.

During the meeting, it was informed that PPA of Pehur Power Station of 18 MW is in final touch wherein province will be paid liabilities of Rs. 150 billion in installments. In addition to this, newly CEO PEDO appointment, up gradation of employees, annual increase of 5% increments of project employees, training policy, health insurance of employees, appointment of O&M specialist and audit advisor matters were discussed and important decisions were taken too.

Meanwhile, Secretary Power Shakeel Qadir Khan constituted a committee for resolving the issues pertaining to PEDO’s employees. Chairman board Sahibzada saeed stressed upon the improvement of quality of work in managerial and financial matters of PEDO, he further warned the concerned officers to maintain transparency in light with visionary slogan of change of current provincial government.