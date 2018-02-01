KP generated 78MW electricity, Imran refutes CM Shehbaz’s claims

PESHAWAR : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said on Wednesday that the provincial government generated 78 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity in contrast to claims of Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif and added that projects to produce 4,000MW are under construction.

PTI chief addressed a joint press conference with Peshawar CM Pervez Khattak during which he responded to claims of Punjab CM against the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khan alleged leaders of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of pushing Pakistan in more debts and hindering production of electricity through hydal projects. He cited corruption and pocketing unlawful commissions on part of the leaders for increasing debts.

PTI chief said that KP province has the highest potential of generation of hydel power.

CM Shehbaz wrongfully asserted that electricity in KP province is costlier than available in India and Bangladesh.

On the occasion, CM Khattak accused the federal government of delaying issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) to agreements of KP government. The provincial government is producing cheaper electricity through hydel plants and the federal government is not purchasing it, he claimed.

KP CM asserted that the province would for the first time receive ten percent in profits. No provincial government in Pakistan’s history has achieved the goals that PTI’s government has in its tenure, Khattak claimed.

CK Khattak said that KP government has entered a pact with a Russian company over energy and ruled out allegations of corruption leveled by the political opponents.

