KP to frustrate attempts of horse-trading: Khattak

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Pervez Khattak said here Thursday that KP government will foil all attempts of horse trading in Senate election.

Talking to media persons after addressing ‘KP Impact Challenge’ function here at a local hotel, the CM said like the culture of corruption and nepotism, horse trading in politics would also be buried in Senate election on March 3. He categorically stated there was no dissident and forward bloc in PTI and the party was united for Senate elections, adding misunderstanding in this regard should not be created.

The CM said KP Government was encouraging youth in all fields including culture and sports, adding 100 new playgrounds were completed and work on 50 more was underway in full swing that would be completed ahead of the schedule time. He said youth of KP are very talented and have earned name for themselves viz a viz for the country in national and international circles in the fields of education and sports. The CM said CPEC was a life line project for Pakistan and urged youth to prepare themselves for the CPEC opportunities.

To take full advantage of CPEC, he asked students to focus on technical, IT and vocational education, and that KP Government has made record increase in the budget of education and higher education during last four and half years. He said no nation can make progress without education and science and technology.—APP