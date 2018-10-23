KP Food Authority seals confectionery, shop, godown in separate actions

PESHAWAR : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority sealed a confectionery, shop and a godown, destroyed thousands of rotten eggs during separate actions here on Tuesday.

The KP Food Authority team checked a confectionery and a shop in Nothia area of Peshawar which were found involved in use of low quality stuff in manufacturing bakery items and sale of substandard food stuff.

Both the confectionery and shop were sealed, said the Food Authority spokesman.

Meanwhile, the KP Foot Authority team on a tip-off raided a godown in Guli Bagh area of Mardan during which 9,000 rotten eggs were recovered.

The recovered rotten eggs were destroyed later and the godown was sealed.

Separate cases into both incidents were registered and investigation was in progress.

