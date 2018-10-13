KP finalises anti-measles campaign arrangements starting on 15th: EPI

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The KP Government has completed all arrangements for anti- measles campaign starting on October 15 across Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

‘We have completed all arrangements for national campaign against measles starting on October 15 and will continue till Oct 27.

As many as 5387 teams were constituted to vaccinate 4.8 million children in KP,’ Akram Shah, Director Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) told this scribe.

The campaign will be simultaneously organized in all districts where teams of specialist vaccinators, LHWs and officials of district administration will assist Health Department in completion of this noble-cause.

He said all those children aged between nine months to five years would be vaccinated with the help of 5387 teams of vaccinators, who will visit to all union councils, villages and towns so that no kid become victim of this killer disease.

‘Except Chitral, all other districts of the province are more prone to measles and vaccination is the only remedy to prevent children from this killer disease,’ he informed.

Dr Akram said, there is no harm in getting children vaccinated, who have already received an anti-measles vaccine,’ he said, adding extra vaccination will help strengthen children immune system so that they could not be easily attacked by this deadly virus.

Dr Akram said measles was a fatal ailment as it claimed lives of 23 children this year in KP and vaccination was the only safe way of its prevention.

He said in case of non-vaccination, the measles attack can make a child blind and deaf with permanent disability. ‘The anti measles vaccine is safe in all respect as it is certified by WHO and other national health organizations’ Dr Akram said and urged parents and guardians to bringing their children to nearest hospitals and BHUs in case of non-arrival of vaccinators to their hometowns.

This nation-wise campaign is being held after four years keeping in view of increase of measles cases in the province.

He said extensive training has been provided to vaccinators by the EPI KP. There are no cases of refusal as for as measles vaccination is concerned in the province.

The official said lawmakers, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, media, LG representatives, ulema and other stakeholders were taken on board to make the campaign a success.

Dr Akram said active support of civil society, national organizations and donor agencies constant efforts was imperative to protect future generation from this killer disease.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Ameer Farzand Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Usman Mehsud have urged on public representatives and ulema for play role in the success of anti-measles drive and inform the people about the campaign beginning from October 15, 2018.

